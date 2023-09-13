Local group raising awareness for recovery month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local organization is leading addiction prevention and treatment efforts across that state by hosting events to spread recovery awareness.

September is Recovery Awareness Month, and Indiana Recovery Network is working to provide resources to those seeking to overcome addiction. IRN is a Mental Health America Indiana program that provides resources for people struggling with addiction and mental health programs.

According to the CDC, Indiana now ranks among the top 10 states with the most drug overdose deaths. Late last month, the state department warned about the growing danger of Bromazalon, a synthetic drug known as “fake” Xanax, which can be linked to a recent rise in overdoses.

Which is why advocates say prevention is critical. IRN director Heather Rodriguez told News 8 there are many pathways to prevention, treatment, and recovery-based practices. However, the first step of asking for help can be scary, but it gets easier.

“What we’ve seen over the years is a recovery movement. People are coming out from behind the scenes and from beneath in the basement, recovering out loud and raising awareness of what it looks like to be in recovery and that recovery is possible,” Rodriguez said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or working to maintain your recovery, IRN offers statewide free Peer Recovery Coaches. All calls are free and confidential.

IRN has several events this month, including the Recovery Month Finale on Friday, Sept. 29, at the 911 Memoria near the canal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A state lawmaker is the speaker and will share a special announcement; vendors and resources will be available.