Local LGBTQ allies celebrate Respect for Marriage Act as a win

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local advocates in the LGBTQ community are celebrating the Respect for Marriage Act but looking to other ways the community can be protected.

As it currently stands same-sex and interracial marriage is legal in every state because of supreme court rulings but if either were ever overturned many states would no longer issue marriage licenses for these two groups. This act says that any marriage performed in another state would be recognized even in a state that would not perform the marriage.

Alan Witchey, the President and CEO of the Damien Center said, “If you were for instance married in California but marriage equality does not no exist in Indiana or Alabama and you were coming and moving to those states they would have to recognize your marriage.”

Witchey said he wants additional protections in place, namely a requirement that each state performs same-sex marriages.

“I hope to go even further the next time and assure that marriage equality is legal in every single state and it is protected regardless,” Witchey said. “But this is a wonderful step along the path and it is tremendous regardless.”

Other LGBTQ advocacy groups are celebrating this bill. Catholic Allies, an Indianapolis-based group aimed at creating a better culture for LGBTQ individuals in the Catholic Church, issued a statement after the bill passed.

“Catholic Allies stands with all decisions and actions that promote the advancement of civil liberties for lgbtq+ individuals. We call on every catholic to stand up for all lgbtq+ individuals and accept them with respect, compassion, and sensitivity.” Catholic Allies

Witchey said there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to protecting people for who they are in all spaces such as jobs and housing but said it is time to celebrate this win.