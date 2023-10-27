Local NFL podcaster walking despite rare condition

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Giovanni Hamilton is a popular NFL podcaster who has scored some big names for his show, put out multiple episodes a month, and manage to do all of this while living with Schwartz-Jampel syndrome.

This is a rare condition that affects his muscles, bones, and overall ability to walk and function. Hamilton has never been one to let this diagnosis hold him back. Instead, he confronts every day with positivity and a willingness to work hard for his goals.

Hamilton describes Schwartz-Jampel syndrome as a cross between muscular dystrophy and dwarfism and it has made walking difficult to impossible his entire life. But, he is a fighter, and up until now, he needed an assistive device to walk, but this week, he was walking outside Lucas Oil Stadium by himself.

He said it has taken 30 operations in 16 years to get to this point, and the team at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health changed his life with the most recent operations.

“Dr. Tiskland is the doctor that did both of my knees, and he has just been the biggest blessing because I’ve never been able to walk normally, and he just completely saved my life,” said Hamilton.

He never let this stop him from working towards his dreams. He hosts a popular podcast, “The Giovanni Show,” where he talks about football and other sports. He is a Pennsylvania native, a huge Eagles, and aCarson Wentz fan.

He’s had big names on the show like Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ Pro Bowl quarterback, DeVonta Smith, an Eagles wide receiver, and former Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

“I feel like it’s not just one team,” Hamilton said. “It’s the whole sport that’s just kinda rallied behind me in the way that my Twitter has just grown so big, and it’s not just Eagles fans, it’s not just Colts fans, it’s all around the league.”

Just speaking with Hamilton, you would think this was no big deal. He is just grateful and happy to be able to do what he loves, and that is talk about the NFL.

“It’s not really a bad thing for me because it’s taught me a lot of lessons and kinda matured me in a way that’s kinda helped me in my football career so far,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton is a huge Carson Wentz fan. He got a chance to meet him when he was an Eagle and his family moved here when he was a Colt after visiting and subsequently falling in love with central Indiana.

Looking to the future, Giovanni said he is working towards a career at the NFL Network.

You can follow Giovanni on Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube. His podcast is found on most major podcast apps.