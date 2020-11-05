Local nurse saves woman’s life while volunteering at polling location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local nurse went above and beyond while she was volunteering at the polls on Election Day. IU Health Methodist Hospital nurse Colby Snyder was working at the Lucas Oil polling location Tuesday when she stepped in to save a voter’s life.

Snyder said she decided to volunteer at the polls for the first time this year. She thought she would be helping to keep the lines moving and save voters time but not their lives — but that’s exactly what happened.

During Snyder’s volunteering shift, a woman waiting to vote passed out and became unresponsive. Snyder used an AED (automated external defibrillator) and worked on the woman while they waited for EMS to arrive.

Snyder said she’s thankful for her training.

“It’s cool that you’re able to do something. When we are doing compressions and stuff it’s awesome you can literally save someone’s life with your hands,” said Snyder.

Trending Headlines

Snyder is encouraging everyone to learn CPR because you never know when you might need it. Representatives with IU Methodist Hospital said the woman is in critical condition. Snyder said she plans to visit her soon.