Local organization looking to change domestic violence culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Domestic Violence Network is working to change the culture that leads to domestic violence in Indiana. Organizers are providing Hoosiers with two opportunities for adults to connect with community during virtual training sessions.

The Domestic Violence Network is a nonprofit in central Indiana engaging the community to end domestic violence through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Those interested can register for a free seminar on healthy boundaries for healthy relationships on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

There is will also be another virtual community training session on Nov. 30th from 10am – 12 p.m. to discuss the dynamics of domestic violence. Those interested can register on Zoom.

Domestic violence is defined “as a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship,” by the The National Domestic Violence Hotline. “That includes behaviors that physically harm, intimidate, manipulate, or control a partner or otherwise force them to behave in ways they don’t want to. This can happen through physical violence, threats, emotional abuse, or financial control.”

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: