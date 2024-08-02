Local psychologist: What to learn from Olympic champions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every time an Olympic athlete sticks a dismount, touches the wall first, or drives home a set-winning spike, Dr. Elaine Gilbert sees much more than competitive success. She also sees life experiences that can benefit everyone.

“Mental toughness and resilience and perseverance. Not avoiding ‘hard’ but really persevering and going through and experiencing not only the physical discomfort, but the mental and social kind,” Gilbert told viewers in a visit to WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Gilbert is a professor at Indiana University and a psychologist with IU Health. Her interest in the games speaks to both her professional and personal experiences; she was an accomplished Big Ten athlete, throwing the javelin at Purdue.

“Boiler Up!” she proudly exclaimed, even while wearing her coat for Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The juxtaposition of Purdue and IU loyalties also allowed us to talk about what Gilbert describes as “dualities”.

“It’s the idea that we can do hard and that’s ok even when it is hard.”

Gilbert shared her insights with Daybreak, spurred on by a recent paper in Psychology Today about what’s known as the “loneliness epidemic” and how the rigors of top-level sports prepare athletes for such mental and emotional challenges in life.

“…especially in this post-COVID era (where) we’re really struggling to find connection and worth in our day-to-day,” Gilbert said.

In the interview above, Gilbert shares with viewers several strategies for taking on challenges directly rather than avoiding them or working around them.