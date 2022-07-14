Local

Local restaurants team up with Carmel couple to help feed homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple that racked up thousands of dine-in points to feed the homeless last June is back again, but this time with more help and a bigger goal.

Last year, the Dugans saved up more than 200,000 points over two years that could be used for free food or merch at Buffalo Wild Wings, the Willow Lakes sports bar in Indianapolis.

Instead of using the points for themselves, they came up with the idea to donate them to a good cause.

That’s when their friend, Leon Nicholson, stepped in to help coordinate. The Dugans and Nicholson have taken things further this year by getting the community involved.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Qdoba, BIBIBOP, and other restaurants have jumped on board to donate enough food to feed more than 500 people at Wheeler Mission. That included the organization’s men’s shelter and the shelter for women and children. In addition, there was enough food to cover both lunch and dinner.

Food insecurity is a real challenge right now in Marion County. According to data from Indy Hungry Network, around 25% or 242,000 residents needed food assistance in 2021.

Nicholson is the general manager of Los Arroyos, which also donated. He says he’s excited to see the cause continue to grow this year with more restaurants jumping on board.

“This is just the right thing to do. Being involved is something that I feel passionate about as well as Dr. Laura Dugan and her husband Bob, and the other restaurants that helped contribute this year. This is something that we know there is a need for, and it is just plain and simple, it is the right thing to do, and it is just a joy to be able to contribute,” Nicholson said.

The Dugans also made donations to Horizon House. They said they hope to keep donating the meals with help from the community for years to come.