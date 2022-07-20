Local

Local summer youth theater programs offer audiences plenty of family fun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of central Indiana’s most talented kids will usher in the end of summer by taking to the stage for some family-friendly performances.

Young performers from Summer Stock Stage, the Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program, and the Belfry Theatre’s Apprentice Players will star in some amazing musicals in the coming weeks, says Katy Gentry McCord, a contributor to the Indianapolis Moms Blog.

“QUOTE”

Youth performers from the Belfry Theater’s Apprentice Players will star in Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” from July 28 – 31 at Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville.

The Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program’s production of “42nd Street” runs July 28 – 31 at Booth Tarkington Civic Center.

Summer Stock Stage’s production of “BRING IT ON” at the Park Tudor Ayers Auditorium is set to run July 28 – 31, while “Fugitive Songs” runs August 3 -7 at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre’s Russell Theatre.

Learn more about Summer Stock Stage at the Indianapolis Moms Blog.