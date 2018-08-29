Local union says Greenfield Fire Territory needs more firefighters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- When it comes to the fire service, it is a 24/7 never-ending job. The Greenfield Fire Territory has said it is overburdened because it is understaffed.

Hancock County Professional Firefighters Union 4787 said 16 new firefighters are needed for the department to be fully staffed.

"Guys are getting burned out. It's really hurting guys. Our city's not getting any smaller. The population is obviously growing, industry is growing, housing is growing. All of these things are growing but we as a department are not growing and that's the biggest issue that we have," said union president Jason Davis.

Greenfield Fire Territory not only covers the city but the township and also provides mutual aid to nearby territories.

"We're averaging between 12 and 15 runs a day. Obviously some days are less and some days are more. We've had days where we're in the mid-20's. Hopefully those days are not coming more common because that puts it to you throughout an entire day. It's not just our safety we're concerned about with the staffing, it's also the safety of our community," said Greenfield Fire Territory Public Information Officer Corey Breese.

The department covers 52 square miles and about 27,000 people.

"Right now we're right at 3,900 runs for the year and we're on pace to break that again this year. We've gone up every year since I've been hired and that was back in 2002," Breese said.

Minimum staffing for a shift is 10 people between the two stations in the city. The biggest problem comes when they get multiple calls back-to-back which leaves the department with only a couple or even zero firefighters left to cover the rest of the area.

"We've got guys who go to the hospital to transport a patient on our ambulance and before they're ready to clear the hospital, they're already being put out on another run so they have to hurry and get their things back in order so that way they can take the next run," Davis added.

In the last few weeks there have been conversations between the union and the city about what should be done.

"I know they're busy and by seeing how busy they are, I want to know just what we need. I feel very good about what we're trying to reach with them, it's going to take a while to come to a conclusion but one of the things I am doing is I'm to have a company I'm going to hire to ask," said Greenfield Mayor Chuck Fewell.

Fewell said the city has a growth rate of 4.8 percent each year. The city is at work to figure out if or how many firefighters need to be hired.

"The city passed Ordinance 2018-13 authorizing additional appropriations for the Fire Department not to exceed $50,000. This is to pay for a needs assessment and evaluation of the City of Greenfield Fire Department. This money is coming from our LOIT Fund. The ordinance passed first reading on the 22nd of August and will have its second and third reading on September 12th. It will get finalized on that night," Fewell said.

The LOIT Fund is a fund dedicated to public safety.

"It'll take off a burden. It'll take one stress off of our job that we don't need to have. We're taking extra risks by not having those full crews," Davis said of additional staffing.

To hire one firefighter costs about $100,000. That encompasses salary, benefits, pension, insurance, equipment and training.