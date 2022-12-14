Local

Local vendors prepare for last weekend of Christkindlmarkt Athenaeum

by: Lakyn McGee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experience the German culture for the holidays with the Christkindlmarkt at the Athenaeum.

“At our inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt, you’ll find the traditional festival elements of music, warm raclettes, gluhwein, and plenty of platzchen to go around,” Craig Mince, the president of The Athenaeum Foundation, said. “It’s all happening in our historic Biergarten.”

The festivities focus on local crafters, German inspired food, drinks, and entertainment.

It is free to get in, however, there are costs if you purchase items from vendors.

Parking is in the Block 20 Garage located right next door to the Athenaeum.

This is the last weekend to enjoy the Christkindlmarkt.

Closing Weekend — Thursday-Sunday, December 15 – 18

Thursday, Dec. 15: 5 p.m.– 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 5 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Noon – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18: Noon – 6:00 p.m.

