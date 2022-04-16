Local

Local veteran goes on first Indy Honor Flight since start of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Veterans from across Indiana, including an Indianapolis man who served in Vietnam, will be a part of the first Indy Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Byron Temple is one of 86 Hoosier veterans headed to the nation’s capital on Saturday for a one-day, no-cost trip to see memorials dedicated to those who fought in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

It will be Temple’s first Honor Flight and his first trip to D.C. He says he’s excited to spend time with other veterans.

“I always enjoy getting together with other veterans, so regardless of where I do that, that’s neat,” Temple said.

Temple served in Vietnam between 1962 and 1966. He was in charge of the technology that refueled bombers.

“We flew between Japan, Okinawa, and the Philippines, refueling bombers over Vietnam,” Temple said.

After his time in Vietnam, Temple went to the Arctic Circle for a NATO training exercise. He says the exercise helped satisfy Norway’s doubts that the organization would effectively defend the country in the event of an invasion.

For more information on the Indy Honor Flight, click here.