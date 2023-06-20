Local wine business ceases operation in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wine business in Fountain Square is closing its doors after six years.

Wine Market & Table announced in a Facebook post Monday the shop will cease operations after six years in Fountain Square due to staffing.

As stated in the post, “In recent months, staffing, particularly in the kitchen, has been extremely challenging and we do not see that changing anytime soon. The constant up and down of that has taken its toll, on us, our front-of-house staff, and especially on our regular guests.”

Wine Market & Table will remain open this Thursday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m. at their location, 1110 Shelby St., for carryout wine sales. All bottled carryout wine will be discounted by at least 25% and some will be more.

The company advises customers not to wait if they want the best selection because they anticipate brisk sales.