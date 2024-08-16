Indy wrestling event to honor anti-violence advocate Ron Gee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Naptown All Pro Wrestling is hosting a special event this weekend to honor Ron Gee, the founder of Cease Fire Indy, who was tragically killed in a shooting last month. The event aims to raise awareness about gun violence and continue Ron Gee’s legacy of community activism.

Jordan Rose, the owner and founder of Naptown All Pro Wrestling appeared on Daybreak Friday morning to discuss the event with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins. Rose, a lifelong East Sider, said he felt compelled to take action after reconnecting with Indianapolis a couple of years ago and recognizing the city’s violent crime problem.

“Naptown All Pro was created to address issues in low-income neighborhoods,” Rose said. “A big inspiration for that was Mr. Ron Gee. His passing really impacted us, so we wanted to do something in his honor that was a little different from our usual events.”

Rose emphasized the need for more community engagement, particularly for youth, as a means to combat gun violence. “After 6 p.m., there’s nothing for people to do, especially for those under 18,” he said. “Thoughts and prayers can only get us so far—I wanted to do something with action.”

Since its founding two years ago, Naptown All Pro has gained traction in the local wrestling scene. Rose believes that Indianapolis is on the cusp of becoming a major wrestling hub, particularly with the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania events.

“Indianapolis is a wrestling town, we just don’t know it yet,” Rose said, rating the city’s wrestling scene an 8.5 out of 10 and predicting it will reach 10 out of 10 by next year.

In addition to the event, Naptown All Pro will be selling hats on their website, with proceeds going directly to Ron Gee’s family and Cease Fire Indy. Rose personally pledged to ensure the funds are delivered to the appropriate parties.

The event is scheduled for Sunday at Ellenberger Park located at East St. Clair Street. It will begin at 2 p.m., and tickets are priced at $5.

