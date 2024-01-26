Lofty aspirations: Mass Ave condo just listed for $649,900

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Imagine starting your day with the perfect routine: sipping coffee on your own private balcony, indulging in the serenity of your spa-style bathroom, choosing your attire from a spacious walk-in closet, soaking up the sunlight while reading a book in your living room, and enjoying some music as you prepare a snack and pour a glass of wine. Later, you head out to Mass Ave for dinner with friends. This urban loft lifestyle could be yours with the latest real estate listing hitting the market.

Enter Unit 409 in Mill 9 Phase 2, a top-floor condo redefining the art of urban living along Mass Ave. This spacious abode offers 1,863 square feet of pure indulgence, featuring two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms, making it an irresistible prospect for those in pursuit of a dynamic downtown experience.

With its awe-inspiring 10-foot southern exposure windows, this condo bathes in natural light, accentuating its character-rich interior. Revel in the charm of exposed brick walls, wooden structural elements, and ceilings that soar to a magnificent 15 feet.

Parking is a breeze with two included spaces, freeing you from the usual vehicle-related hassles. Nestled in the heart of Indianapolis’ Mass Ave district, you’ll have seamless access to the city’s finest dining, nightlife, and entertainment options. And don’t forget, the Cultural Trail and the thriving Bottleworks District, currently downtown’s most happening locale, are just a stone’s throw away.

For those interested in making this unique living experience their own, an open house is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, from 1-3 p.m.

(Jacob Moran/The Addison Group)

Address: 630 N College Avenue #409

Listing Agents: Nick McNeely, 317-410-4402, nickmcneely@talktotucker.com; Tim Birky, 317-550-0700, McNeely & Birky Real Estate

Additional photos and information: Tucker Luxury

