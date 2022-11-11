Local

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

Haynes International on West Defenbaugh Street in Kokomo, Indiana, is shown in July 2019. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says.

He was identified as Seth Russell Badger.

The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after 8:15 a.m. Friday to Haynes International, 2000 W. Deffenbaugh St. in Kokomo. Badger was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo hospital, where he died about an hour later in the emergency department.

News 8 has reached out to the the manufacturer, the Kokomo Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office for more information to find out what led to Badger’s death. The law enforcement agencies and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death, the coroner’s office says.

Haynes International makes products with nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high-temperature and corrosion applications, according to its website.

Dr. Steven J. Seele, the Howard County coroner, says a forensic pathologist will conduct an autopsy later Friday.

The coroner’s office asked anyone with information on the death to call the Howard County Coroner’s Office, 765-456-1186 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

