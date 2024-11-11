Logansport man struck and killed by vehicle in Peru

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Logansport man on Friday was struck and killed by a vehicle in Peru, Indiana State Police said in a Sunday news release.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, ISP troopers and deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Peru.

Investigators believe a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Stephanie Dewitt, of Peru, was traveling westbound on U.S. 24 approaching County Road 550 East. Dewitt’s vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was identified as Jeffrey Moss, 66, of Logansport, Indiana. Further investigation revealed Moss was crossing from the south to the north side of U.S. 24.

Moss was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miami County Coroner’s Office. Notification to his family was made.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending.