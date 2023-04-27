Logistics company closing Whitestown facility, laying off nearly 300 workers

Rows of boxes inside an unspecified warehouse. Kuehne + Nagel, a Switzerland-based logistics company, has announced plans to lay off nearly 300 workers in Whitestown in early May. (Photo by Ray Juno/Getty Images)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Switzerland-based logistics company is detailing plans that will affect nearly 300 workers in Boone County.

In a WARN notice to the state, Kuehne + Nagle Inc. says it will cease operations for Rockwell Automation in early May and eliminate all 294 positions at its facility off U.S. 52 in Whitestown.

Kuehne + Nagel says the decision is the result of the two companies terminating their commercial contract.

All affected employees were notified on March 10. The majority of the eliminated positions are in management, administration, warehouse operations, and logistics.

The company is not union affiliated and there are no bumping rights.

Layoffs are expected to begin on May 10.