INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A Monday morning crash has snarled traffic along westbound I-70 approaching the north split.

Indiana State Police says that ten vehicles are involved, included a horse trailer.

Three people have been sent to the hospital.

ISP says the horses involved are fine.

The crash has the right four lanes of westbound I-70 closed.

Officials say the clean-up could last until 11 a.m.