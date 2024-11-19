All-ages venue LongShot closed. Here’s why.

Tad Aschliman owned and operated LongShot, a recently-closed venue in Fountain Square, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo by Doug McSchooler for Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — LongShot, an all-ages venue and artists collaborative in Fountain Square, was abruptly shut down after an incident on the premises.

On Oct. 26, police were called in response to a fight between a group of minors outside of the venue, according to owner Tad Aschliman, who rents the building from landlord Minda Balcius. This incident, coupled with previous city zoning violations led Aschliman and Balcius to close LongShot’s doors.

Currently, Aschliman has no immediate plans to reopen LongShot.

In an Instagram post announcing the closure, patrons of the artist-friendly venue described it as standing for “everything that fringe is” and the closure as an “absolute loss for the city and Fountain Square.”

Aschliman said the city forced his hands in the closure. City officials have not responded to a request for comment.

Aschliman told Mirror Indy the venue was closed to patrons, but an employee unlocked the doors for a few friends. Someone streamed live on Facebook, prompting a large crowd to show up. Aschliman described this as a “lapse of judgment” on the part of the employee.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer Tommy Thompson said officers were dispatched to LongShot at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 26 due to “trouble with child.”

Although he met with members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and no one from LongShot is being held responsible for the fight, Aschliman said the incident was the last straw in keeping the venue open.

A correction was made on Nov. 18, 2024: A previous version of this article stated LongShot had a code violation after a woman broke her ankle in the parking lot. The owner now denies this.