Longtime Marion County judge passes away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A longtime Marion County judge has passed away. Judge Shatrese M. Flowers has died, according to Marion Superior Court administrator Emily VanOsdol.

In a statement, VanOsdol said, “It is with a heavy heart that the Marion Superior Court announces the passing of Judge Shatrese M. Flowers. Judge Flowers was the presiding judge over Marion Superior Court 28, handling the most serious cases for the citizens of Marion County.”

Flowers started serving as a Master Commissioner for the Marion Superior Court in 2005 and was elected to the bench in 2014. Officials say during her time on the Court, she served as the Supervising Judge of Jury Pool and the Arrestee Processing Center. She had also been the Associate Presiding Judge of the Executive Committee since 2021.

Prior to joining the bench, Judge Flowers worked as an assistant corporation counsel with the Office of Corporation Counsel and as a deputy public defender for the Marion County Public Defender Agency. She was a 1995 graduate of DePauw University.

It was not immediately clear how Flowers passed away. Details for any memorial services have not been made public.

VanOsdol said, “She will be greatly missed by her staff and colleagues.”