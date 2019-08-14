Look inside Butler’s $50 million Lacy School of Business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Butler University is opening the doors to its new Lacy School of Business.

The new building is six times larger than the business school’s old home, which was in the Holcomb Building.

Butler University says the need for expansion is due to the school’s enrollment growing 60% in the last five years.

The new building features the Innovation Commons that was modeled after the SpeakEasy spaces in Indianapolis.

There is also the McGould investment room with 11 Bloomberg terminals and a stock ticker used for trading and other activities.

“The ticker is part of our student-managed investment fund. What happens is our students actually manage several million dollars of the endowment for the university and the trades that they’re engaged in are shown on the ticker. It’s just a great example of how we engage students in the activity of engaging a business, not just studying business,” said Steve Standifird, the school’s dean.

The building also has 58 faculty offices, a cafe and special technology that uses occupancy sensors to keep utility resources down.

Construction on the $50 million building is complete and open for students who will be starting school later in August.

Butler says the building doesn’t have a name yet.

To be considered, you just need to give a $15 million donation.