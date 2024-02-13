Looking for action during NBA All-Star Game weekend? Here’s a list of events
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball is taking over the Circle City for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend.
People looking for last-minute tickets may see an increase in prices for some events, but don’t worry! News 8 has the details on what you need to know about obtaining your tickets, and events you can attend all weekend that won’t break the bank.
Gametime, the leading app/site for last-minute tickets, released pricing information — including taxes and fees — for the main events for All-Star Weekend.
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $40 each.
- Top-priced seats: $768 each.
NBA Rising Stars Game
- Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $73 each.
- Top-priced seats: $1,138.
All-Star Saturday Night
- Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $251 each.
- Top-priced seats: $1,815.
All-Star Game
- Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $670 each.
- Top-priced seats: $1,860 each.
Thursday All-Star Game weekend official events
- NBA All-Star is Dishing out Daily Prizes: Located at JW Marriott | 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- NBA All-Star Tip-Off: Located at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza | 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
- NBA on TNT American Express Road Show with EJ, Kenny Smith, Shaq, and Charles Barkley: Located at the Indiana Convention Center | starts at 6:30 p.m. (Tickets are currently sold out)
- NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service 2024: Location details are private and will be sent along with the ticket purchase. (Tickets are currently unavailable) | 4 p.m.
Thursday parties and events
- Circle City All-Star DJ’s Welcome Party: Located at Hi-Fi Indy | 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. | RSVP for free entry
- 17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration: Located at Walker Theatre | 7 p.m.
- Liz Miele – comedy show: Located at The White Rabbit Cabaret: Doors open at 6: 30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- All-Star Kickoff Glow Party: Located at Stonetree | Thursday & Friday at 1 a.m. | GA Pre-Sale $20
- Brunch Plays: All-Star Edition: Located at LouVino Indianapolis Mass Ave Restaurant | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sports Philanthropy Network NBA All-Star Happy Hour: Located at Tavern on South | 5-7 p.m.
Friday All-Star Game weekend official events
- NBA Crossover Fan Experience: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 12-6 p.m.
- Panini Rising Stars Practice: Located at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Doors open at 7:30 p.m., practice starts at 8:30 p.m.
- Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Located at Lucas Oil Stadium | 6:30 p.m.
- Panini Rising Stars Game: Located at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:30 p.m.
- Michelob Courtside Concert featuring T-Pain & Zedd: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 9 p.m. (Tickets are currently sold out)
- NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service 2024: Location details are private and will be sent along with the ticket purchase. (Tickets are currently unavailable) | 4 p.m.
Friday parties and events
- “BUTTER” Art Show at Indy’s Home Court: Located at Indianapolis Arts Garden | 11 a.m.-9 p.m. | Free event
- Google Pixel Combine w/ Special Guests and Performances: Located at The Crane Bay Event Center | 12-5 p.m. and *6-11 p.m. | Must register for admission| *All evening programming is 21+ years of age (IDs will be checked at the door)
- The Suite: A Sports x Culture Lounge: Located at 10 W. Market St. | 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Free event
- Mike Epps All-Star Throwback Concert w/ Rakim, Kwame, Chubb Rock, Monie Love, Greg Nice, Dana Dane: Located at Madam Walker Legacy Center | 7 p.m.
- Chreece Presents: Napcity: The Basement: Located at The Suite 10 W. Washington | 2-11 p.m. | Free event
- Melt: All-Star Weekend: Located at 242 East Market Street | 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.
- All-Star Weekend: Lucky Guess w/ John Lahrner: Located at 250 S. Merdian St. | 10 p.m.
- Indy’s Home Court DJ’s w/ Topspeed, Space Buns, Mystro: Located at Monument Circle | 12-9 p.m. | Free event
- Indy’s Home Court DJ’s w/ Action Jackson, DJ Gabby Love, Cool Hand Lex, GNO, DJ BK, Ferris Booler, Niko Flores: Located at CSX Building | 12-9pm | Free event
- Indy’s Home Court DJ’s w/ DJ Metrognome, DJ Cash, Iman Tucker, Fly Ty: Located at Bicentennial Unity Plaza | 12-9pm | Free event
- Est Gee concert: Located at Limelight Nightclub | 10 p.m.
- Creative Carter Presents: All-Star Weekend ft. Boosie : Located at The Vogue | 11 p.m.
- Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks Film Screening – SLAM Film Festival: Located at Living Room Theatres | 10:30 a.m.
- Hoop Dreams Film Screening – SLAM Film Festival: Located at Living Room Theatres | 12:30 p.m.
- Amongst The Trees Film Screening – SLAM Film Festival: Located at Living Room Theatres | 12:30 p.m.
- Pre-Game All Star Experience w/ Young Joc: Located at Paradox Lounge | 2 p.m.-?
- Reckless Rhymacide, Rave the Babe, Whodunit Beats – Located at Circle Center Mall | 6-8 p.m. | Free event
Saturday All-Star Game weekend official events
- State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: AT&T Slam Dunk, Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest: Located at Lucas Oil Stadium | 8 p.m.
- NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T: Located at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 11 a.m.
- NBA Crossover Fan Experience: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 12-6 p.m.
- NBA Experiences Concert: Keith Urban, Walker Hayes: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 3 p.m.
- NBA Experiences Concert: Jelly RollZ: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 9:30 p.m.
- HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union: Located at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 2 p.m.
Saturday parties and events
- Google Pixel Combine w/ Special Guests and Performances: Located at The Crane Bay | 12-5 p.m. (All Ages), 7-11 p.m. (21+ older) | RSVP For Admission
- Chreece Presents: Napcity: The Basement: Located at The Suite 10 W. Washington | 2-11 p.m. | Free event
- “BUTTER” Art Show at Indy’s Home Court: Located at Indianapolis Arts Garden | 11 a.m.-9 p.m. | Free event
- All-Starry Night w/ Amp Harris & NBA Star George Hill: Located at Newfields | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
- The Ringer Podcast Live – 2pm | HI-FI | Sold Out
- All-Star Celebrity Sneaker Ball: Located at Burn by Rocky Patel | 8 p.m.-3 a.m.
- Stephen Curry: Underrated Film Screening – SLAM Film Festival: Located at Living Room Theatres | 12 p.m.
- Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press: Located at HI-FI | 8 p.m.
- Blavity House Party Jam Session: Located at Georgia Street Rhythm & Blues | 3-7 p.m.
- All-Star Weekend ft. 2 Chainz: Located at The Vogue | 11 p.m.
- Indy’s Home Court DJ’s w/ Slick Vic, Niko Flores, GNO: Located at Monument Circle | Free event
- Indy’s Home Court DJ’s w/ Cool Hand Lex, DJ Fly Ty, Reddy Rock, DJ Pimp See, DJ Annie D, Stylistic, Iman Tucker: Located at CSX Building | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Free event
- Indy’s Home Court DJ’s w/ DJ Lady Locs, Niko Flores: Located at Bicentennial Unity Plaza | 12-9 p.m. | Free event
- Love & Basketball hosted by Yung Miami: Located at 202 E. Market St. | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- All-Star Weekend w/ Moneybagg Yo, Boosie & more: Located at Limelight Nightclub | 10 p.m.
- G.L.A.M. All-Star Brunch: Located at Biltwell Event Center | 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- G.L.A.M. All-Star Awards & Birthday Gala: Located at Biltwell Event Center
- Real Talk Dance Party w/ Action Jackson & Friends: Located at White Rabbit Cabaret | 10 p.m. | $7 Door
- The Hometeam – All-Star Saturday Night w/ Anthony Somebody: Locates at Flair Bistro, 49 S. Meridian | 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
- Afro Carribean All-Star Soiree: Located at Buka Lounge | 10 p.m.
- Park5k presented by V3 Companies: Located at Riverside Regional Park | 9 a.m.-12 p.m. | Register for the Race
- All-Star Daycation: Located at Murat Theater | 1 p.m.
- Blue Chips Film Screening – SLAM Film Festival: 12:00pm | Living Room Theatres | Get Tickets
Sunday All-Star Game weekend official events
- G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 1:30 p.m.
- NBA Experiences Pre-Game Concert: Lil Wayne: | Indiana Convention Center | 3 p.m.
- NBA Crossover Fan Experience: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 12-6 p.m.
Sunday events and parties
- All-Star Weekend Live Legends Party hosted by Sam Perkins: Located at The Slippery Noodle | 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- All-Star Weekend Finale hosted by Lance Stephenson & Friends: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Is there an event we missed? Email us at newsdesk@wishtv.com with the event information to be added.