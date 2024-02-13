Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Looking for action during NBA All-Star Game weekend? Here’s a list of events

The NBA All-Star 2024 Indianapolis logo. This season’s All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis will pit East versus West. (Provided Image)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball is taking over the Circle City for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend.

People looking for last-minute tickets may see an increase in prices for some events, but don’t worry! News 8 has the details on what you need to know about obtaining your tickets, and events you can attend all weekend that won’t break the bank.

Gametime, the leading app/site for last-minute tickets, released pricing information — including taxes and fees — for the main events for All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $40 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $768 each.

NBA Rising Stars Game

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $73 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $1,138.

All-Star Saturday Night

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $251 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $1,815.

All-Star Game

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $670 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $1,860 each.

Thursday All-Star Game weekend official events

Thursday parties and events

Friday All-Star Game weekend official events

Friday parties and events

Saturday All-Star Game weekend official events

Saturday parties and events

Sunday All-Star Game weekend official events

Sunday events and parties

Is there an event we missed? Email us at newsdesk@wishtv.com with the event information to be added.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Shannon Sharpe drops Mike Epps...
Entertainment /
Work set to start on...
Local News /
7th-grader wins 3rd consecutive IPS...
Education /
George Thorogood show set for...
Entertainment /
Biden accuses Trump of bowing...
Political News /
Santana, Counting Crows to be...
Entertainment /
Celebrating Black History: McArthur Conservatory
Celebrating Black History /
Butler to host major basketball...
College Basketball /