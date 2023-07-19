Looking for work? Indy-area hotels have nearly 800 open jobs

A view of a bed inside the Conrad Indianapolis hotel on Sept. 7, 2020. The American Hotel & Lodging Association says there are nearly 800 open hotel jobs in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for work? The next great job opportunity could be waiting at an Indianapolis hotel.

The Circle City is rich with history — and hotel rooms. There are 34,000 hotel rooms in the Indy metro, including 7,500 rooms downtown. With so many hotel rooms, there’s a major need for hotel workers.

Indianapolis hotels currently have nearly 800 open positions, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

With the summer travel season in full swing, hotels need to quickly fill positions to meet traveler demand. As a result, many hotel owners are trying to sweeten their appeal by offering a range of incentives.

A national survey of hoteliers by the AHLA found that 75% are increasing wages, 64% are offering more flexible hours, and nearly 40% are expanding benefits — but nearly 90% say they’re still unable to fill open positions.

Many of the job openings are in housekeeping, the AHLA says, but workers are needed at every level, from overnight front desk staff to upper management.

With so many unfilled positions, many hotels are raising wages. As of May, the national average hotel wage was at a near-historic high of more than $23.50 per hour, the AHLA says.

Hotels, hotel guests, and hotel workers all play a major role in the city’s economy. Indianapolis is home to dozens of conferences and conventions each year, and many of those guests stay, play, eat, and shop in the metro area.

The hospitality industry is booming not just in Indianapolis, but across the state. Last year, Indiana hotels generated nearly $1 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue.

