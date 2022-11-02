Local

Lottery ticket worth $354,500 sold in northern Indiana

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Ca$h 5 Hoosier Lottery ticket sold at a Fulton County convenience store hit the jackpot.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing — 9-10-18-26-43 — for $354,500, says a news release from Megan Wade-Taxter, public relations manager of the Hoosier Lottery. The Wednesday night jackpot was set at $75,000. Drawings are at 11 p.m. nightly.

Casey’s at the intersection of state roads 14 and 25 in Rochester sold the winning ticket. Rochester is nearly a two-hour drive north of downtown Indianaoplis.

Ca$h 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759.