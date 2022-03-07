Local

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announces Greenwood location

Crowd waits at Lou Malnati's at Victoria's Secret PINK And Marshmello Team Up For 'PINK Loves Chicago' event on September 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, a chain known for its Chicago-style, deep dish pizza, announced plans Monday to open a store in Greenwood.

The Greenwood location will open this summer in the Shops at Smith Valley, located at 791 State Road 135, just south of Smith Valley Road. Construction is set to begin this spring.

The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria will not have a dining room but will offer carryout, delivery, and drop-off catering services.

The store is the fourth Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in central Indiana, joining locations in Carmel and Broad Ripple and on West 86th Street.

“Since our first location opened in the greater Indianapolis-area, we’ve been welcomed with Hoosier hospitality and are so grateful to our loyal fan base who have been instrumental in helping us expand our footprint,” Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, said. “Our team is excited to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Greenwood.”

Malnati’s plans to hire approximately 50 people for the Greenwood location and will host a hiring event in the next few months. Interested applicants can apply online or by texting “Lous” to 242424.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria started in 1971 and currently has over 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations.