Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch opens applications for 2024 Golden Hoosier Award

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging, announced Tuesday that nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award.

This is the 17th year of the program.

“Our state is filled with generous Hoosiers who are constantly giving back to their neighborhoods and communities,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, who serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The Golden Hoosier Award is an amazing opportunity to honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving Indiana communities.”

The award began in 2008 and annually honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. Since the start of the program, more than 200 Hoosiers have been honored.

To be eligible, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.

The deadline for submitting applications is Sunday, July 14. Nomination forms can be accessed electronically by visiting in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award.

A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year.