Local

Lucas Oil Stadium to host Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Hoosiers will have a chance to give an important holiday gift.

For the 23rd year in a row, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts will team up to host the Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Colts fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated fans around,” Penny Schroeder, area vice president at Versiti said in a statement. “This event is a great way to show your team pride while also giving a lifesaving gift for Hoosiers in need.”

Versiti hopes to have more than 1,000 donors ages 17 and up to help 3,000 Indiana residents. The event is open to everyone, not just Colts fans.

A valid photo ID that includes birth date will be required in order to participate in the event.

Anyone who donates will recieve the following:

A limited-edition Colts football featuring the lovable mascot, “Blue”

A chance to win an autographed mini helmet or a free pair of tickets to the Indianapolis Colts v. Houston Texans game

40% off all merchandise from the Colts Pro Shop

Buntinis provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes

Access to the field for photo opportunities

An opportunity to see the Lombardi Trophy

Games and other activities will be offered throughout the day, but there will be no childcare services provided.

Click here to schedule an appointment.