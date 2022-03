Local

Luck of the … goose? IMPD officers come to rescue on St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Patrick’s Day turned out to be an especially lucky day for one goose.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officers had rescued a goose stuck in the grill of a car Thursday.

A lucky duck? No, this is a lucky goose. Officers responded to a call on St. Patrick’s Day about a goose stuck in the grill of a car. Once the goose was sedated he was safely removed from the grill. This goose was very fortunate to have such skilled officers at the scene.

☘️🦆☘️ pic.twitter.com/CAjBYWRysH — IMPD NW District (@IMPDNW) March 23, 2022

“This goose was very fortunate to have such skilled officers at the scene,” the tweet read in part.

The goose was sedated and safely removed from the grill, according to IMPD.

It is unclear how the goose got stuck in the grill.