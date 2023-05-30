Search
Lucky Powerball player is $100,000 richer after purchasing lottery ticket in Indy

Photo of the Hoosier Lottery. (Provided Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player is walking around Indianapolis much happier after hitting the jackpot this past weekend.

The $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was purchased at Kroger 100 located at 7101 E. 10th Street. That is located on the east side of Indianapolis.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball are 24-38-39-48-56 with the Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2X.

The winner of the ticket is advised to contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions if they haven’t already.

Powerball overall odds of winning are 1 in 25.

