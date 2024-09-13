Search
Luxe Westfield home for sale in Chatham Hills for $2.18M

1248 Chatham Ridge

Video courtesy Branch Group Realty
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Westfield, Ind. (WISH) — It doesn’t cost to dream and this home is certainly a dream home. This masterpiece designed by Integra Builders graces a serene pondside setting in the exclusive community of Chatham Hills in Westfield fits the bill.

The property offers features that cater to high-end living, including a chef’s kitchen, a primary suite designed for relaxation, and access to luxury amenities.

The kitchen includes a double island, a five-foot-wide refrigerator, and a custom range hood. “This kitchen is perfect for gathering and culinary creation,” Listing Agent Mark Branch said, noting its focus on both form and function.

The primary suite offers a freestanding tub and a seamless walk-in shower, creating a spa-like atmosphere. The design aims to provide a private space for relaxation and restoration.

Chatham Hills offers a variety of amenities, including a championship golf course, a clubhouse, swimming facilities, and walking trails. Residents can enjoy a lifestyle centered around recreation and community engagement.

This property presents an opportunity to experience high-end living in desirable Westfield, with features and amenities designed to support comfort and luxury.

westfield home for sale driveway
Westfield home for sale entrance
Westfield home for sale soaking tub
westfield home for sale bar
backyard of westfield home
(Provided Photos/Branch Group Realty)

Address:  1248 Chatham Ct., Westfield, IN 46074

Listing Agent: Mark Branch, 317-403-4397, Branch Group Realty

Additional photos and information: Branch Group Realty

