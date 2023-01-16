Local

Madam Walker Legacy Center to host 41st annual MLK Day celebration

A drone's view of the Madam Walker Legacy Center in February 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is holding its 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in person Monday after hosting virtual events for the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration is a free, family-friendly event. Organizers say some tickets are still available and guests can still reserve a seat online.

Social justice leader Tamika Mallory will serve as the keynote speaker. Mallory helped lead the 2017 Women’s March on Washington and is featured on Fortune’s list of the world’s greatest leaders.

Mallory will have a one-on-one discussion with Kristian Stricklen, president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Stricklen says the conversation is an opportunity to hear about the importance of voting rights and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“It’s a teaching event, in a way. We want to bring awareness to social justice. This is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for. He wanted to make sure that we were always equal, and he continued to push forward that message. We are continuing his message in 2023,” Stricklen said.

Doors open at the Walker Theater at 11. The celebration, hosted by News 8’s Alexis Rogers, will begin at noon.

Guests can park for free in the lots on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street or St. Clair Street, but drivers should expect possible backups or delays due to construction on Indiana Avenue.