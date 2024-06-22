Madam Walker Legacy Fest continues celebrations with daylong block party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third annual Madam Walker Legacy Fest took over Indiana Avenue Friday and Saturday, and the celebrations continued Saturday with a daylong block party.

Kristian Stricklen, president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, says they expect thousands to come out to Saturday’s block party. “We’re so excited, we have more than 25 vendors and food trucks – it’s (about) coming back to (Indiana Avenue) for the community.”

Even with the vendors and line-up of local artists hitting the stage, Stricklen says it’s about bringing in the younger generation.

“This is our giveback; we want to bring people back to the avenue and allow them to have the memories that their grandparents had of coming to the avenue to have a great time,” she said.

Stricklen adds that the hope is to continue to grow the fest year after year. “It’s just about building on what we had already started to accomplish. That just means more people.”

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. More information on the festival can be found on the Legacy Center’s website.