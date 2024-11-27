Madden Moore’s inspiring Chicken-Giving campaign turns 4

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The spirit of giving takes on a new form in Muncie, where 16-year-old Madden Moore has turned a small effort into a thriving initiative: The Chicken-Giving campaign.

Madden Moore started the Chicken-Giving campaign four years ago, distributing just over 50 chickens to the homeless. This year, his initiative has grown into a heartwarming tradition, with over 1,500 full meals with support from family, friends, and local businesses.

This is a project that started a few years ago when I lost my wallet in a Target, and lost a bunch of money,” said Madden Moore, a sophomore student at Yorktown High School. “My mom made a Facebook post, and many people reached out and donated to replenish the funds. I had more money than I had initially been. So, I wanted to do something to help the community that helped me.”

What began as an inspiration from his stepdad, who would buy rotisserie chickens for those in need, has now blossomed into a bustling holiday tradition.

“We gave out 50 our first year when it was just our family,” Moore said. “We started promoting it during our second year, and raised enough to give out 350 to 500 meals. The next year, the community grew it, and we had 1,000 meals we could give out last year.”

Community members gathered at the Union Chapel Church in Muncie for Thanksgiving. Volunteers of all ages were assigned roles, from cooking and packing meals, to distributing warm clothing and food to surrounding families. Moore shares his vision with the volunteers, emphasizing the importance of connection and compassion.

“They all get the chance to go deliver and hand them to those in need, which I think is the most fulfilling part of the whole process,” Moore said. “We’ve also promoted it at my school, where we have meetings to decorate cards, and have many students come in and help. It’s been cool seeing the community get involved.”

More than 200 volunteers deliver these Thanksgiving bags, heartfelt cards, and friendship bracelets to Muncie and surrounding communities, including New Castle, Marion, Anderson, and Kokomo.

“Madden is just so kind-hearted,” said Reid Corle, a 7th-grade student at Yorktown Middle School. “He has such a big heart. He does a lot for the community, and it’s just great that he can do that. It’s great that we have a community that supports him with this. We have hundreds of people here today.”

The Chicken-Giving campaign is now a beacon of hope, proving that the impact is immeasurable when hearts unite in service.

“We should honor ourselves because we have been blessed enough to not be in that situation,” Moore said. “But we can so quickly be put in it, and we should empathize with those who are.”