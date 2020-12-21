Madison County Council member charged with child seduction

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A Madison County Council member has been charged with child seduction and the possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Steven Sumner, 52, of Anderson, engaged in seduction with a child younger than 16, police charge. State police began investigating on Aug. 28. Police said multiple interviews and the seizure of electronic devices led to the charges. State police provided no additional information about what led to the charges.

Sumner was arrested after he turned himself in at the Madison County jail on Monday afternoon, state police said in a news release. However, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told News 8 by email about 3:40 p.m. that Sumner has not turned himself in. A website for the jail did not indicate by 3:45 p.m. that he’d been booked into jail.

Online court documents did not show a court hearing set for Sumner, although state police simply said he was being held on bond.

Online court documents also indicated the prosecutor filed a notice to seek habitual offender status. No details were provided.

Sumner, a Republican, was first elected to the council in 2014. He was reelected to a second four-year term in 2018.

A email to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.