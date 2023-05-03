Madison County lawnmower driver killed in vehicle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of east SR236. A black 2013 Dodge Caravan was being driven eastbound by Kathleen Spangler, 57, of Anderson. Spangler struck a man on a zero-turn lawnmower that was also traveling eastbound.

Both the van and lawnmower were engulfed in flames when deputies arrived to the scene.

The man on the lawnmower, later identified as Bradley Swigeart, 56, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spangler was transported to Community Hospital in Anderson, where she was treated for injuries and released. An investigation by deputies determined there were no lights on the mower at the time of the accident.