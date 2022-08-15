Local

Madison County prosecutor to give update on case against man charged with murder of Elwood officer

Carl Boards II, of Anderson, is accused of shooting and killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz on July 31. (Provided Photo/Madison County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday on the case against Carl Boards II, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine, and the family of Officer Shahnavaz were expected to attend the press conference. The event was set for 10 a.m. at the Madison County Government Center in Anderson

Boards, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Shahnavaz during a July 31 traffic stop near State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County.