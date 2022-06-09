Local

Madison County town cleaning up after storms damage buildings, take down trees

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in the Madison County town of Summitville are cleaning up after severe storms prompted an emergency declaration.

Town leaders shut down travel after the storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took down trees, according to Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The streets reopened several hours later.

Ecker told News 8 that Summitville Elementary School, which is part of the Madison-Grant United school district, lost much of its roof. He says a building belonging to the Indiana American Water Company was also severely damaged.

At least four homes had damaged windows and damage from trees, an RV was overturned, and a mobile home was destroyed, according to Ecker.

No injuries have been reported.

Madison County was among a number of Indiana counties under a tornado watch on Wednesday. No tornado warnings were issued for the county, but a tornado warning was issued Wednesday evening for neighboring Delaware County. Homes and a fire station in Rush County, about an hour south of Summitville, were also damaged during the storms.