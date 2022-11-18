Local

‘Magic of Lights’ returns at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Magic of Lights holiday display has returned to the Ruoff Music Center. This is the second year for the light show.

This year the display features more than 2 million lights that span more than a mile. The display also features a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie, BIGFOOT, Monster trucks, and the 200 foot tunnel of lights.

This year the display has also added the Jolly Holiday Village. Patrons can enjoy food, drinks, and other holiday experiences, including visits with Santa on Fridays and Saturdays.

The holiday light display is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Tickets are 25 dollars through Nov. and 30 dollars December to Jan. Tickets are charged per car.

You can purchase tickets at the gate or online at MagicOfLights.com.

Magic of Lights ends on Jan. 1.