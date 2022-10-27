Local

Mail-in absentee ballot applications due by 11:59 p.m. Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan wants to make Hoosiers aware that Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail.

According to a release, the application to request a mail-in ballot must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. 12 days before the election. Applicants can be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email, or online through the Indiana Voter Portal at IndianaVoters.com.

State statute says the Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the Voter’s Bill of Rights as part of election coverage.