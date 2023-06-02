Major I-465 closure begins on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Major shutdowns start Friday night on I-465 on the southwest side to prepare for the eventual connection with the new I-69 link.

Eastbound lanes of I-465 will shut down between I-65 and I-70 to add an additional travel lane in each direction to increase the capactiy of drivers.

There are two closures planned this summer.

The first set of constrution will start on the eastbound lanes from I-70 to I-65. The official detour for I-465 eastbound traffic will follow I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the South Split.

The following ramps will also be closed during the time of the closure:

I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to and from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

Harding Street/State Road 37 to and from I-465 eastbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to and from I-465 eastbound

Construction is expected to last until June 21 if all goes as planned.

In July, the second round of contruction will start on the westbound lanes. Motorist will be using the same detour as the eastbound lanes closure, but in reverse. Travelers will head north on I-65, then west on I-70. The westbound closure will last from July 7-29.

The following ramps will be closed during the time of the closure:

I-65 northbound and southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to and from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/State Road 37 to and from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to and from I-465 westbound