Major Indy streets to remain closed through Labor Day to help with outdoor dining

A patron prepares to dine outside on Broad Ripple Avenue as restaurants reopen in Indianapolis with outdoor dining only on May 22, 2020. (WISH Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several roads in Indianapolis will remain closed through Labor Day weekend to help allow for outdoor dining.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says sections of Broad Ripple Avenue, Mass Ave and Georgia Street will remain closed.

The streets had been closed to help allow for socially-distanced outdoor dining.

The closure was planned to expire at the end of this week.

“As we continue to evaluate public health data and monitor pedestrian counts, we believe the volume of visitors to Broad Ripple Avenue, Georgia Street, and Mass Ave continue to warrant additional space to safely distance within these street segments,” Indy DPW Director Dan Parker said in a statement.

DPW said it is looking for ways to add more parking to Mass Ave.

