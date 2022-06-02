Local

Major road closed as IndyGo Purple Line construction resumes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Keystone Avenue south of 38th Street is closed in both directions while a new bus lane is put in for IndyGo’s Purple Line.

“We have been very intentional in how we planned out our construction and how we planned out our blocks, so that we are doing it in bite sized chunks. We can do all of the work at one time and not have to double back,” said Carrie Black, an IndyGo spokesperson.

The closure is expected to last for 10 days. The Purple Line will be a 15-mile bus line originating in downtown Indianapolis and extending to Lawrence. The entire project is expected to be finished by 2024. It’s currently budgeted for $188 million.

This phase of the project will also include new sidewalks and street paving to smooth over potholes.

“It’s also storm sewage separation in an area that has horrible drainage,” Black said. “It’s a multiuse path where people can bike and they can also walk.”

During the construction, drivers will have to detour by using 46th Street, Sherman Drive and 34th Street.

Three bus lines will also be detoured, including Route 4 Eastbound, Route 26 Northbound, and Route 39 Eastbound.

Drivers heading to the Indiana State Fairgrounds should give themselves some extra time due to these detours.

“There are many access points and entrances to the fairgrounds. We’re working with the fairgrounds. They’re working with us to make sure that there is adequate access to the fairgrounds,” Black said.

A spokesperson for the State Fairgrounds was unable to speak with News 8 on Wednesday about how the road closure would impact the state fair, which will run from July 29-Aug 21.