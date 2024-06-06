Make a splash on Free Community Pool Day in Indianapolis
Free community pool day in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jump into summer and celebrate the upcoming U.S. Olympic swim trials at Lucas Oil Stadium with Free Community Pool Day on Thursday.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Indy Parks and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will offer free admission to visitors. Special activities include giveaways and water safety promotions.
There’s even a fun pool day challenge! All participating swimmers will be working together to virtually swim 4,000 miles — the distance between Indianapolis and Paris, France, the host of this year’s Summer Olympic Games.
- No registration is required — just show up and take a swim!
- All pools will enforce capacity limits.
- Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult and be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
Free Community Pool Day is sponsored by OneAmerica Financial.
The U.S Olympic Team Trials – Swimming are June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Along with the excitement of competition, fans can enjoy live music, visit a free fan fest at the Indiana Convention Center, and get their picture taken with a 66-foot Eiffel Tower on Georgia Street.
Free Community Pool Day locations
Indy Parks
Broad Ripple Park
1500 Broad Ripple Ave.
Brookside Park
3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr.
Eagle Creek Beach
7840 W. 56th St.
Ellenberger Park
5301 E St Clair St.
Frederick Douglass Park
1425 E. 25th St.
Indy Island
8300 E. Raymond St
Krannert Park
605 S. High School Rd.
Northwestway
5253 W. 62nd St.
YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
Baxter YMCA
7900 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis 46227
Benjamin Harrison YMCA
5736 Lee Rd., Indianapolis 46216
Fishers YMCA
9012 E. 126th St., Fishers 46038
Hendricks Regional Health YMCA
301 Satori Parkway, Avon 46123
Irsay Family YMCA at Cityway
430 S. Alabama St., Indianapolis 46225
Jordan YMCA
8400 Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis 46240
Orthoindy Foundation YMCA
5315 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis 46254
Ransburg YMCA
501 N. Shortridge Rd., Indianapolis 46219
Westfield Aquatic Center
851 E. 181st St., Westfield 46074
Witham Family YMCA
2791 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon 46052