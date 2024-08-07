Making a difference with Habitat for Humanity ReStore mission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can make a difference in their communities by ensuring others have a decent homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

Shana Lewis, staffing and volunteering coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, joined “Daybreak” on Wednesday to discuss more about Habitat for Humanity ReStore mission.

ReStores are independently owned thrift stores managed by local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

“This is like another resource. So, we’re able to provide affordable solutions in our community and all of the sales go back into habitat’s mission,” Lewis said.

Community members can donate by giving items such as holiday décor, door, windows, furniture and other household items. There is a free pickup service offered.

However, if residents do not have extra to donate, they can participate in Habitat ReStore’s volunteer opportunities. Instead of working on a build site, volunteers can assist by sorting donations, cleaning, and assembling furniture at a local store.

Monetary donations can also be made.