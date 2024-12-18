Indianapolis Moms: Healthy body and mind at any age

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the years pass, making and keeping your commitments to yourself can lead to a longer, healthier, and happier life.

That’s a key takeaway in a new post from our friends at Indianapolis Moms.

Andee Bookmyer is a certified trainer and regular contributor to Indianapolis Moms and WISH-TV’s Daybreak. To help us head into 2025 with a strong body and mind, Bookmyer shared the steps to making sure that “Age is Just a Number.”

Consistency

“It’s the biggest factor,” Andee contends. “Just keep moving, and find something that you can keep a commitment to. If you have a program or something you’re doing that is not sustainable, it’s time to reassess.” Nutrition and Hydration. “If we find that we’re eating out of boredom, or that emotions are triggering us to eat, we have to take a look at that,” she advises. “Are we eating well balanced meals? Are we hydrating? Water does so much to flush out toxins and keep our brain even brighter.”

Maintaining Positivity.

“Yesterday we had sunshine, and I just saw such a shift in everybody’s moods! But I think mental health and mental toughness is just as important or even more important than physical (strength). Are we seeing the glass as half full, or are we kind of being a “Debbie Downer”? Reframing our thinking, and reminding ourselves that if we can try to stay positive, it really does make a difference in our quality of life.”

Incorporating Mobility

“Stretch even just a few minutes a day, working on our mobility in terms of even our posture,” Bookmyer urges. “If we find ourselves slouching, and I think a lot of us are guilty of that, we have to be mindful that as we age, the more mobile we are, the less likely we are we are to fall and lead to other injuries or restrictions.”

Body and Mind Alignment

“If the mind isn’t aligned with the body, we’re out of whack, right? So I remind people that we have to be intentional about our daily choices, as we’re shaping our mental and physical health. So even though genetics form the base, how we live our life, our nutrition, our hydration, our attitude… that is so important. That’s what really pulls the trigger with how we turn out in terms of our health mentally and physically.”