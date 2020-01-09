Malala added to ‘Power of Children’ exhibit at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new addition at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will pay tribute to the accomplishments of Malala Yousafzai.

Malala was shot in the head in October 2012 by the Taliban while riding home from school on a school bus. She later recovered from her injuries and started the Malala Fund, which helps girls go to school.

The museum says her battle for education and refusal to be stopped will be featured alongside stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White.

“The exhibit has been one of those exhibits that these topics are not easy for museums to take on, racism, the Holocaust, etcetera,” said Jeff Patchen, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “But, what we hear from many, many parents is this is the wonderful platform to begin talking to their children about prejudice, about challenges that children have faced throughout time, of not being able to go to school, etcetera.”

The museum will show Malala’s life, the challenges she faced to get an education and the way she has impacted the world.

The museum hopes to open the exhibit in early 2021.