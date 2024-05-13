52-year-old dies in crash of van, charter bus on I-74

A fatal crash happened sometime before 2:20 p.m. May 13, 2024, on I-74 eastbound between Michigan Road and State Road 9 near Shelbyville, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Chandler Walker)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 52-year-old man died in a crash of a van and a charter bus Monday afternoon on I-74 northwest of Shelbyville, Indiana State Police say.

He was identified the man as Jason Huber, of Boggstown, an unincorporated community in western Shelby County.

Nine passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital to be checked, but none of those injuries were considered to be serious, state police say. A news release issued Monday night from state police did not give any details about the charter bus owner, its driver or its destinations.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office sought the help of state police at the crash about 2 p.m. Monday on I-74 eastbound lanes between Michigan Road and State Road 9.

Police found Huber dead in the Dodge van that had collided with the back of the stopped bus. Traffic had been stopped in the area for unknown reasons, state police say.

State police say the interstate was closed for about two hours.

Below are WISH-TV photos from News 8’s Chandler Walker.