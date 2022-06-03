Local

Male dies in RV fire at campgrounds

A firetruck. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)
by: Amani Gates
Posted: / Updated:

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died Thursday after an RV fire at a Morgan County campgrounds, according to Mooresville and Brown Township fire departments.

Firefighters arrived at 9:13 p.m. Thursday at Three Points Campgrounds to find an RV on fire and extinguish it.

His name is not being released until the autopsy is complete. The fire department did not say whether the male is a juvenile or an adult.

Investigators don’t know the cause of the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is apart of the investigation.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IU names Kelley School interim dean

Inside INdiana Business /

New omicron subvariants bypass vaccine, reinfection rates on the rise

Medical /

Police: Former Lawrence County jail employees face crimes

Crime Watch 8 /

Indy businessman buys Cummins’ mask manufacturing operation, promoting industry diversity

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.