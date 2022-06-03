Local

Male dies in RV fire at campgrounds

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died Thursday after an RV fire at a Morgan County campgrounds, according to Mooresville and Brown Township fire departments.

Firefighters arrived at 9:13 p.m. Thursday at Three Points Campgrounds to find an RV on fire and extinguish it.

His name is not being released until the autopsy is complete. The fire department did not say whether the male is a juvenile or an adult.

Investigators don’t know the cause of the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is apart of the investigation.