Male expected to ‘not survive injuries’ after serious school bus crash in West Lafayette

The logo for the West Lafayette Police Department. West Lafayette police say three people were injured and two dogs were killed in a head-on collision on Sagamore Parkway on Christmas afternoon in 2023. (Provided Photo/West Lafayette Police Department via Facebook)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A male suffered serious injuries after their vehicle crashed into a Tippecanoe School Corporation school bus early Thursday morning in West Lafayette, police say.

The West Lafayette School Department responded to a crash between a school bus and two passenger vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 231 N. and Lindberg Rd.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus had suffered “serious injuries in the crash and was unconscious.” The injured driver was extricated from his car and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

According to a news release on Friday, the male seriously injured would “not survive his injuries.” The Tippecanoe County Coroner will release the victim’s identity at a proper time.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the bus was attempting to make a left turn onto Lindberg Rd. when it was hit by a Honda passenger traveling southbound on U.S. 231.

Investigators say the force of the collision spun the school bus, causing it to hit a Mercury passenger car that was preparing to turn right on U.S. 231 from Lindberg Rd.

The drivers of the school bus and Mercury were both taken to the hospital for blood samples to be drawn as standard protocol for crashes involving serious injury or death, per a release.

Police believe alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.