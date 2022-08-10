Local

Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says.

A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.

Capt. Robert Hainje with the sheriffs’ office says investigators believe the male had been fishing from a kayak and later exited the kayak to sit on the shore, where he was found dead.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office was reaching out to family before releasing the male’s identification.